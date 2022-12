An untouched mummy discovered at a Greco-Roman funeral building in Fayoum, Egypt. Photo by Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/Xinhua.

Egypt announced the discovery of the remains of a Greco-Roman massive funeral building in Fayoum Province, south of the capital Cairo. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The discovery was made in an Egyptian archaeological mission at the site of Garza Cemetery in Fayoum that started in 2016, said the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in a statement.

A view of a Greco-Roman funeral building in Fayoum, Egypt. Photo by Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/ Xinhua.

"Several portraits, a statute of Isis-Aphrodite, a combination of the Egyptian Goddess Isis and the Greek Aphrodite, a wooden coffin, human-shaped coffins and papyrus-made records that refer to the social, economic, and religious conditions of the inhabitants of that period, were found inside the building", – the ministry statement said.

Clay potteries discovered at a Greco-Roman funeral building in Fayoum, Egypt. Photo by Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/ Xinhua.

"The building's floor is made of colorful and decorated limestone tiles leading to a narrow street, with remains of four columns found inside the funeral house", – it added.

Garza village, known as Philadelphia in the Greek era, was established in the third century BC as a central area for a desert reclamation project by Ptolemy II Philadelphus, also known posthumously as Ptolemy the Great, for securing food resources, according to the statement.