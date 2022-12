During the week, Russian aviation carried out tasks to move personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as supplies of logistics to three airfields in the Russian Federation.

The Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov has announced this, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

So, he said that Russian bombers Tu-95MS flew in the airspace of the Saratov, Samara and Orenburg Regions of Russia. As well as in the airspace of the Russian Federation in the east and the waters of the Barents Sea.

"To work out issues on refueling in the air, crews of two long-range aviation refueling aircraft Il-78 were involved. The military transport aviation of the aggressor country carried out tasks to move personnel, weapons and military equipment, supplies of logistics to the airfields Millerovo, Rostov-on-Don - Central and Taganrog, said Oleksii Hromov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hromov also said that Russia turned Dzhankoi and adjacent areas into the largest military base in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Meanwhile, it became known that Russia began to use strategic cruise missiles Kh-55 against Ukraine without a warhead to deplete Ukrainian air defense.