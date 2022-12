If an offer is received, priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) can be exchanged for Ukrainian soldiers. Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this, the press service of the authority reports.

He said that Ukraine is ready to use any opportunity to return its citizens.

"On the example of the great exchange and the fate of Medvedchuk, Ukraine has shown that it is ready to demonstrate the most creative approaches to return its citizens home. Ukraine will definitely use the smallest opportunities that will appear for this - formal and informal, public and non-public, open and closed," answered Yusov to the question about the possibility of exchanging collaborators from the UOC MP, if their guilt is proven.

In addition, he noted that there were 3 exchanges in 4 days last week. Then it was possible to return almost 100 citizens of Ukraine from captivity in the Russian Federation. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, according to the data of the Defense Intelligence, 1,286 Ukrainian soldiers have been returned to the country.

According to Yusov, during exchanges, the Russian side is most interested in officers, people with specific knowledge and skills, and representatives of special military professions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 1, it became known that the "DPR" grouping was informed about the exchange of prisoners according to the "50 for 50" formula, and the Ukrainian side confirmed the return of our military. The head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, told about the details.

Also, on December 1, the SSU served the organizers of the worship with suspicion, during which the "Russian world" was praised in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Earlier, on November 14, the SSU began studying the details of the incident that took place in one of the churches of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, where songs praising the "Russian world" were sung.

On November 22, it became known that the SSU began counter-intelligence (security) measures on the territory of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv.

The SSU found millions of cash and identified suspicious citizens of the Russian Federation during searches of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and other churches of the UOC MP.

Also, the SSU and the National Police found a large amount of anti-Ukrainian materials during security measures on the territory of the Pochaiv Theological Seminary and the Ivano-Frankivsk Eparchy of the UOC (MP).