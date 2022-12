Last day, 8 settlements of the Donetsk Region were subjected to enemy attacks. This is stated in the message of the press service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, published on the Telegram channel.

It is reported that during the day, the Russian army fired on the cities of Kurakhove, Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Vuhledar, the village of Velyka Novosilka, Pivnichne, the village of Vremivka.

The enemy beat the civilian population with aviation, Grad MLRS and artillery. 19 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged: 16 residential buildings, a coke plant, a bakery warehouse, and an administration building.

Bakhmut was under heavy artillery fire. The enemy fired on the city six times, wounded civilians. A private home and infrastructure were destroyed.

An airstrike was recorded on the city of Vuhledar and the village of Vremivka, no information was received about the victims and wounded. The occupiers fired from Grad MLRS at Avdiivka and the village of Velyka Novosilka.

Criminal proceedings under Art. 438 (violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine were opened.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation army continues to try to advance on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. Over the past day, the Ukrainian military repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of 12 settlements.

Also, the total combat losses of the enemy since the beginning of the war have approximately amounted to about 89,440 people. During the day, 560 invaders were destroyed.