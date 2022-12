A staff member distributes parcels at the workshop of a logistics company in Lanshan County of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. Photo by Peng Hua/Xinhua.

China's courier sector saw its delivery volume exceed 100 bln parcels seven days earlier than in 2021 amid a continued expansion of the courier business, according to the State Post Bureau. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"Due to the rapid development of various e-commerce platforms, more farming produce is being delivered throughout China, and the courier market is seeing a growth acceleration in the central and western regions of the country", – said Xu Liangfeng, an official with the bureau.

The bureau said it will promote the delivery services in rural areas by establishing more delivery stations.