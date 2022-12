The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) is considering investing in old military enterprises in a number of European countries to restore the production of Soviet equipment for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The corresponding statement was made by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, CNN quoted him as saying.

““We’re looking at every option to make sure that, again, [the Ukrainians] get what they need and what can be most effective for them. Some of that does go to Soviet-era systems that they’ve had in their inventory for decades and, for example, making sure that the ammunition is there for those systems. And in some cases, that may require producing things that haven’t been produced for some time. So we are looking across the board at all of that,” Blinken told CNN in Bucharest, Romania, where he is attending a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Western media report that NATO member states are discussing the possibility of investing in enterprises in the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Slovakia. Their work, for example, can be resumed for the production of artillery shells.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 21, the Ukroboronprom state concern announced the establishment of the production of artillery shells and mines.

And last Tuesday, November 29, the Ministry of Defense showed what kind of shells Ukroboronprom produces.