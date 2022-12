The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Oleksandr Kubrakov to the post of Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Rada appointed Mr. Oleksandr Kubrakov to the post of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development. The Prime Minister was also on the appointment. 263 MPs were for the appointment," he wrote.

200 MPs from the Servant of the People faction, 13 from the Platform for Life and Peace group, 15 from the Dovira group, 10 from the Restoration of Ukraine group, 9 from the For the Future group, 6 from the Holos faction and 10 non-affiliated MPs backed the appointment.

The European Solidarity and Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association factions did not give a single voice.

242 MPs voted for the dismissal of Kubrakov from his previous post of the Minister of Infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 30, the Verkhovna Rada received a statement from Kubrakov about the dismissal as the Minister of Infrastructure.

Earlier, Zhelezniak said that in the coming days a new department will appear in the government of Ukraine, which will be formed by merging the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories.

Zhelezniak also said that it will be headed by Kubrakov.

Kubrakov was appointed to the post of Minister of Infrastructure on May 20, 2021.