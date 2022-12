The DPR group has announced the exchange of prisoners under the "50-50" formula, and the Ukrainian side confirmed the return of our military.

The head of the DPR group Denis Pushilin announced this on Telegram.

He wrote that among the released are 12 fighters from the DPR group and eight from the LPR group.

Subsequently, this information was confirmed on Telegram by the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak.

"We return the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal, return prisoners who were in Olenivka, wounded, in particular in battles in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia directions. It's a lot of work that goes on every day. We will work until the release of the last Ukrainian. Thank you to the Coordination Headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war," he wrote.

Yermak also published photos from the exchange.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 28, the head of the LPR group Leonid Pasichnik announced another exchange of prisoners: the group received 23 of its fighters.

On November 26, the DPR group announced the exchange of prisoners. The Ukrainian side confirmed the exchange: 12 people were returned to Ukraine. Among them are four Navy fighters, two National Guardsmen, border guards, one Territorial Defense serviceman, as well as three civilians.

On November 23, Ukraine and Russia also exchanged prisoners, one civilian and 35 soldiers were returned home from Russian captivity. In total, 22 National Guardsmen, 8 border guards, 4 Navy fighters, one man from the Armed Forces of Ukraine were released. A released civilian had an amputated leg.