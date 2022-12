RF Removes Kalibr Carriers From Black Sea, But They Still In Mediterranean

There are 6 ships of the Russian Navy on combat duty in the Black Sea, however, as of December 1, none of them are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.

This was reported in the press service of the command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, there are no such ships in the Sea of ​​Azov. There are only 2 ships without cruise missiles on combat duty.

Based on the military data of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are currently 9 ships of the Russian army in the Mediterranean Sea, 5 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, the total salvo of which is 76 missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pentagon believes that during mass attacks, Russia launches unarmed cruise missiles over Ukraine to distract Ukrainian air defenses.

U.S. Department of Defense’s spokesman Pat Ryder said that the Pentagon does not currently plan to supply Patriot systems from the U.S. to Ukraine.

Germany offered Poland a Patriot missile defense system after a missile landed in Poland during a Russian attack on Ukraine, killing two people.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that it would be better if the German Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems were placed in Ukraine, but the decision is up to Germany.