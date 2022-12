Lavrov Names "Reasons" For Attacks On Infrastructure Of Ukraine And Kherson In Particular

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that the Russian Federation is attacking the infrastructure of Ukrainian cities, because it "provides the combat potential" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In terms of Kherson, Lavrov drew a parallel with the Battle of Stalingrad.

The Russian Foreign Minister stated this at a press conference on Thursday, December 1.

"Strikes are carried out with precision weapons, energy facilities are disabled, on which the functioning of everything and the delivery of a huge amount of weapons by which the West pumps Ukraine to kill Russians depends," Lavrov said.

When asked by a journalist why the Russian Federation was attacking Kherson, which it recognized as its city, the Foreign Minister said: "Well, the city of Stalingrad was our territory. And we beat the Germans there, and so beat that they ran from there," he said.

Lavrov also said that the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance and the United States of America are direct participants in the conflict in Ukraine, because they train the military, share intelligence data, and, according to him, attracted a huge number of mercenaries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Russian Federation sent an official diplomatic note to the United States warning that the supply of "the most sensitive" weapons systems to Ukraine by the United States and NATO could lead to "unpredictable consequences."

In August, Russia for the first time accused the United States of directly participating in the war in Ukraine.

On September 15, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that if the United States supplied Kyiv with longer-range systems, they would cross the "red line" and become a participant in the conflict.