Russia has turned Dzhankoi and surrounding areas into the largest military base in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov stated this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy holds reserves in the north of the occupied Crimea to strengthen its troop groups in the Dnieper and Orikhove directions. The city of Dzhankoi and its surrounding areas actually turned into the largest military base in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, from where the Russian occupation troops and weapons and military equipment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are redeployed," he said.

According to intelligence, in the field park of military equipment in the area of ​ ​ the village of Medvedivka (Dzhankoi District) there are about 750 units of weapons and military equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russia is actively preparing for the defense of the Crimean Peninsula, in particular, creating positional areas in the north of the Dzhankoi District.