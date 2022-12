Polish Military Believes German Patriot Air Defense Systems Better Be Placed In West Of Ukraine

Germany is ready to transfer to Poland eight MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. The Polish military believes that air defense systems will show the greatest efficiency if they are deployed in the western regions of Ukraine.

The corresponding statement was made by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, quoted by Do Rzeczy.

He said that the German authorities intend to transfer 8 Patriot air defense systems to Poland in order to strengthen the protection of their NATO ally amid the incident with the fall of two missiles.

Blaszczak said that officers of anti-missile and anti-aircraft troops informed him that anti-aircraft systems would work best in the west of Ukraine.

"I received such a recommendation from officers of anti-missile and anti-aircraft forces... They (anti-aircraft systems - Ed.) will ensure the protection of the Polish border and, at the same time, the territory of Ukraine from missiles that pose a potential threat," said Blaszczak.

According to him, in this version, the personnel of the transferred Patriot air defense systems will consist of Ukrainian servicemen.

The Polish Minister stressed that German politicians also support this initiative.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 21, Germany announced its intention to transfer Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Poland. This happened after the incident with the fall of two missiles on Polish territory.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that it would be better if Germany deployed its Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine.

We also reported that the U.S. Department of Defense said that Washington does not yet plan to supply Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems.