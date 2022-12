On December 1, Russian troops again attacked one of the energy enterprises of the DTEK Energy company, as a result of the enemy attack, two energy workers of the company were wounded.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today, December 1, Russian troops fired another attack on the DTEK Energy power plant. As a result of the enemy attack, two energy workers were injured. They were quickly given the necessary help and taken to the hospital. There is no threat to life. After the shelling, the energy workers will be able to assess the degree of damage to the equipment and infrastructure of the enterprise and immediately started eliminating the consequences of the attack," the statement says.

It is noted that for the sake of safety, only critically necessary employees are at the facilities, others work remotely.

"Over the past two months, DTEK Energy's energy enterprises have suffered 16 Russian terrorist attacks. As a result, 24 energy workers were injured, 3 were killed. There were also casualties among rescuers and workers of contracting organizations," the company said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 29, the occupiers also attacked one of the energy enterprises of the DTEK Energy.

In January-October, the DTEK Energy company repaired 21 power units at its thermal power plants.

The DTEK Energy company is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.