In Khrustalnyi, Luhansk Region, the occupiers announced the end of mobilization.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the city of Khrustalnyi in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region, the Russian occupation authorities announced the end of mobilization," the General Staff notes.

At the same time, the occupiers continue to patrol the city, at the exits from the settlement, a thorough check is carried out on all those wishing to leave the occupied territory.

In addition, according to the General Staff, in order to replenish the losses of units of the occupation forces of the Russian Federation, the early graduation of cadets of higher military educational institutions of the Russian Federation is planned in the first quarter of 2023.

In addition, preparations for the next wave of mobilization, scheduled for January-February 2023, are underway on the territory of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are taking away crops and equipment from local agricultural companies in the Luhansk Region.

Hospitals in the occupied Luhansk Region, in particular in the Shchastia district, are full of wounded occupiers.

In the Luhansk Region, the occupiers demand money from locals for avoiding mobilization.