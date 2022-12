Amazon Web Services (the United States) provides Ukraine with USD 75 million for cloud technologies that help the digital state and the economy work steadily.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and Director of State Transformation at Amazon Web Services Liam Maxwell signed a memorandum of cooperation in the fields of digital transformation, public administration, digital literacy and innovation.

"Amazon Web Services provides support to Ukraine for USD 75 million. These funds are allocated for migration services of state registers, other databases necessary for the functioning of the state to the AWS cloud environment. AWS cloud technologies are the basis for the further functioning of the digital state and economy. Thanks to data migration, registers continue to work even during shelling and power outages, and Ukrainians can continuously receive public services. It also ensures the security of all data, because the digital infrastructure cannot be destroyed by missiles," the message says.

In addition, AWS provides humanitarian assistance and equipment that helps Ukrainian children continue the educational process.

"AWS became one of the first companies to support Ukraine and provide significant assistance with technology in the early days of the full-scale war. The company has already helped with the migration of about 100 state registers of Ukraine and critical databases into the cloud environment of Amazon AWS. This allowed the state digital infrastructure to continue to work and provide services to Ukrainians 24/7. The cloud cannot be destroyed by missiles, therefore, Amazon makes us more stable," said Fedorov.

It is noted that since the first days of the full-scale invasion, Amazon Web Services has provided powerful support to Ukraine, provided cloud technologies that made it possible to save important Ukrainian state, banking and educational data.

Thanks to data migration, it was possible to protect critical infrastructure, and the state continued to function.

“The Ministry of Digital Development continues its cooperation with AWS. Our team signed the Memorandum for 2023. This will stimulate the development of cloud technologies in government institutions and enterprises. What is especially important during regular rocket attacks and blackouts. Diia has long kept a copy of the application's server system in AWS and makes daily backups from the product environment. In addition to migration to the cloud environment, we also work with AWS in the direction of IT education for Ukrainians. In October, a pilot project was launched - ITSkills4U. This is an opportunity to gain new skills for free, pass AWS certification and enter the IT market. More than 11,000 Ukrainians have already joined the curriculum," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2021, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Amazon Web Services (AWS) signed a memorandum on accelerating digital transformation in Ukraine.