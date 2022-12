Ukrnafta, the largest oil producing company, has sold natural gas on the stock exchange after a three-year break.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Energy Exchange (UEE), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On November 29, after a three-year hiatus, Ukrnafta was again the initiator of positions for the sale of natural gas at the UEE (except for the sale of natural gas of its own production at regulated prices). The company offered natural gas in USF with transmission in December. The starting price was UAH 25,416.70 per 1,000 cubic meters (without VAT) or UAH 30,500.04 per 1,000 cubic meters (with VAT). The proposal for the sale of natural gas by Ukrnafta interested 7 companies," it says.

According to the results of trading, 100,000 cubic meters of natural gas were sold at a weighted average price of UAH 25,000 per 1,000 cubic meters (without VAT) or UAH 30,000 per 1,000 cubic meters (with VAT). .

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta (Kremenchuk Oil Refinery, Poltava Region) were headed by Serhii Koretskyi.

Shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporizhtransformator (ZTR) and Ukrtatnafta are alienated into state ownership for the period of martial law.

Upon its completion, the assets can be returned to the owners or their value will be reimbursed.