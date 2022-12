Kyiv-based Vodafone Ukraine mobile communications operator (PJSC VF Ukraine) has restored communications in 45 de-occupied towns and villages of the Kherson region.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Restoration of communications in Kherson and the region continues. The first Vodafone base station in Kherson was connected to constant power supply on the day the power grid was switched on in Kherson, at the moment there are already five base stations in the city with constant power supply. The company's engineers also repaired another one fiber-optic communication line connecting Kherson and the suburbs with the core of the network. Redundancy will ensure greater reliability of the network's operation," the message reads.

It is noted that over the past week, the company has significantly increased its coverage in the Kherson Region.

In particular, communication has returned to the liberated settlements of the Kherson Region: Bilozerka village, the village of Vysoke in Tiahinska territorial community of the Beryslav District, the village of Sadove, the village of Muzykivka, the village of Zelenivka, the town of Komyshany in the Kherson District.

In general, communication has already been restored in 45 de-occupied cities and villages of the Kherson Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Kyivstar and Vodafone Ukraine returned the connection to liberated Kherson.