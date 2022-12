Russia concentrates about 20 missile-carrying aircraft in one place, probably preparing for missile attack

Over the past few days, Russia has concentrated a large number of strategic bombers at a military airfield in the Saratov Oblast. This may indicate the preparation for a new massive missile attack on Ukraine.

The German publication Der Spiegel writes about this with reference to satellite imagery provided by Maxar Technologies and Planet Labs.

The pictures taken on November 28 show that there are about 20 Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers in the territory of the Engels-2 airfield. It is these planes that are used to launch air-to-surface cruise missiles during massive attacks on Ukraine.

Experts who reviewed satellite images noted extremely high activity at the airfield.

"Ground personnel are obviously very active, fuel tankers are parked next to long-range bombers, numerous large boxes of ammunition, vehicles and repair materials are visible," independent military analyst Arda Mevlutoglu was quoted as saying by the publication.

He also drew attention to the large number of transport aircraft parked at the airfield. The expert believes that they had delivered missiles for the bombers.

Engels-2 is an air base of the Russian Space Forces, located near the city of Engels, Saratov Oblast of the Russian Federation.

According to information from open sources, this airfield is the only one in Russia where Tu-160 strategic bombers are based.

As earlier reported, last time, Russia carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine on November 23. The targets of the occupiers have traditionally been energy infrastructure facilities. As a result of their damage, the country plunged into a blackout for a day.

At that time, 67 cruise missiles of various types were launched over the territory of Ukraine. Anti-aircraft defense managed to shoot down 51 of them.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 26, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the parliament, David Arakhamia, said that this week Russia may launch a new missile attack on Ukraine.