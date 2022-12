In the first nine months of 2022, Ukraine imported 357,400 cars worth more than USD 2.3 billion.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

At the same time, in 9M, a total of 28,500 new cars worth USD 635.5 million and 328,900 pre-owned cars worth USD 1.7 billion were imported

"The leader in the supply of new cars was China. In 9M, a total of 8,515 new passenger cars were imported from China. Used cars were most often imported from Germany - 129,269 units. As earlier reported, during the same period last year, the number of imported cars was 471,600 (82,000 new and 389,600 pre-owned ones)," the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the 3rd quarter of 2022, a total of 53,300 passenger cars worth USD 641.5 million were imported, down 4.3 times over the 2nd quarter of 2022.