The Pentagon and the American company Raytheon Technologies have signed a contract worth USD 1.2 billion for the procurement of the NASAMS air defense system for Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Pentagon.

As part of the fifth package of security assistance initiatives for Ukraine, the U.S. Army signed a USD 1.2 billion contract with Raytheon Missiles and Defense to supply Ukraine with six NASAMS batteries, training and logistical support for the Armed Forces and Security Forces of Ukraine, according to the statement.

The United States approved the transfer of eight NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine to protect against Russian missile attacks and drones. Ukraine received its first delivery of two NASAMS air defense systems in November. Others will be delivered over the next months as soon as they are built.

The deployment of NASAMS complexes will allow creating a shield over some parts of Ukraine.

Another positive point of NASAMS systems is that they are compatible with the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems (SAMs) received from Germany. Soviet Buk-M1 systems or S-300 in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine can only fire at the targets of their radars.

Recall that on Monday, November 7, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that NASAMS air defense systems arrived in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military also received Spanish Aspide air defense systems.

At the beginning of the month, the U.S. Department of Defense announced that Ukraine would receive 8 NASAMS systems, which will significantly strengthen the country's air defense.

Earlier, we reported that in mid-October, the Ukrainian military received the first IRIS-T air defense system, which was immediately sent to perform combat missions in the south of Ukraine.