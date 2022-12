The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to close down the representative office of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company in Germany.

This is stated in order of the government No. 1062 of November 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The government also instructed the board of Naftogaz to ensure the implementation of measures to close down the company's representative office in Germany, provided for by the legislation of Ukraine and the legislation of Germany.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed two members of the board of Naftogaz.

In the period of January-June, the Naftogaz of Ukraine group increased the loss 34.6 times to UAH 57.2 billion.

Naftogaz of Ukraine is a leading enterprise of the country's fuel and energy complex, engages in exploration and development of fields, drilling, storage of oil and natural gas, transportation of oil, as well as supply of natural gas to consumers.