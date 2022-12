Invaders Launch More Than 40 Air Strikes, And AFU Repel Attacks Near 12 Cities And Villages In East - General

The Russian occupation army continues to try to advance on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. Over the past day, the Ukrainian military repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of 12 settlements.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its morning operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues armed aggression, does not stop striking civilian infrastructure. It focuses the main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions," the report says.

So, in the Donetsk Region, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Mariinka.

And in the Luhansk Region, the Ukrainian military repelled attacks near Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka.

During the past day, Russian troops launched 41 air strikes and carried out 28 attacks from multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) on the positions of the Ukrainian military.

In addition, the invaders fired two missiles at a civilian object in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday, November 30, the General Staff reported that the occupiers continue to advance near Bakhmut and are trying to improve the tactical position near Avdiivka.

The command also reported that the Ukrainian aviation over the day launched 15 strikes on the places of concentration of personnel and equipment of the invaders.