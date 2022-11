Russia has not used Iranian Shahed-136 drones (Geran-2) for attacks on Ukraine for more than two weeks. Probably, the Russian Federation has exhausted the main stocks of these weapons. This was stated in a report by the group of independent bloggers-researchers of armed conflicts Conflict Intelligence Team on Wednesday, November 30.

"There have been no reports of Shahed-136 strikes or interceptions for some time. According to infographics compiled by researchers on the reports of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the interception of these drones, from about November 18 they ceased to be actively used. Probably, most of the drones purchased from Iran are over, and a new batch is expected to be delivered or the start of large-assembly assembly of these drones in Russia," the report said.

The researchers also noted that in Russia, the Almaz-Antey concern introduced a "new domestic drone" called Dobrynya, which allegedly claims full Russian production. However, it turned out that this is a Chinese drone, which is sold on the Internet for USD 570, with a modified body and new stickers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 23, a British intelligence report indicated that Russia may run out of supplies of Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

On November 1, CNN reported that Iran was preparing to send Russia strike drones and short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

Also on November 1, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Iran plans to send more than 200 drones to Russia in early November.