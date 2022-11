Today, November 30, the German Bundestag voted for a resolution recognizing the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people. This is reported by European Pravda.

Thus, it is reported that members of the Bundestag from the Social Democratic Party, the Greens, the Free Democratic Party, as well as the opposition Christian Democratic Union have prepared a non-party resolution in which they support the recognition of the Holodomor as genocide.

"Famine and repressions affected the whole of Ukraine, not only its grain-producing regions. From today's point of view, such historical and political classification as genocide is obvious. The German Bundestag shares this classification," the document says.

The document emphasizes that forced famine was also aimed at "political suppression of Ukrainian national consciousness." Mass deaths from famine were not the result of crop failure, but were the responsibility of the political leadership of the Soviet Union led by Joseph Stalin.

"Thus, the Holodomor is a crime against humanity," the parliamentarians declare.

"The Holodomor coincided with the most massive crimes against humanity on the European continent, the brutality of which was unimaginable at that time. These include the Holocaust of European Jews in its historical uniqueness, the war crimes of the Wehrmacht and the planned killing of millions of innocent civilians as part of the racist German war of extermination on East, for which Germany bears historical responsibility," the resolution reads.

MPs call on the federal government to remember the victims of the Holodomor and promote its international publicity - for example, through educational offers. The government should also oppose "any attempts to launch one-sided Russian historical narratives."

It is noted that during the voting in the Bundestag, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, Oleksii Makeyev, and the former Ambassador, now the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Melnyk, were present.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany, Makeyev, told how he and the MPs agreed to recognize the Holodomor as genocide.

On November 16, the Verkhovna Rada asked the parliaments of the world to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a crime of genocide against the Ukrainian people. The document states that, in addition to the Ukrainian parliament, the parliaments of 17 UN member states recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as an act of genocide in Ukraine out of 195 countries.