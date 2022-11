Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk has said that already more than 2,500 residents of the recently liberated territories of the Kherson Region have been evacuated to safer regions of Ukraine.

The press service of the Ministry for Reintegration announced this with reference to Vereshchuk's statement on the air of the all-Ukrainian telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Minister, several routes are currently operating, through which residents of the liberated Kherson and nearby settlements can evacuate.

So, for example, from Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region, you can go to Lviv, and from Kherson itself you can get to Khmelnytskyi.

Also, people can independently get to Mykolaiv or Odesa and take an evacuation train there.

Vereshchuk stressed that everyone who decided to evacuate receives resettlement payments "literally at the station."

In safe regions, immigrants are met by representatives of local authorities.

"They help with settlements, obtaining IDP certificates, payments and humanitarian assistance. So that displaced people do not stand in queues and do not burden themselves with unnecessary worries," Vereshchuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 21, the Deputy Prime Minister announced that Ukraine had begun voluntary evacuation from the de-occupied territories of the Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions.