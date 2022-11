UAF President Pavelko Was Taken Into Custody In Courtroom, But Due To Quick Posting Of Bail, He Avoided Pre-tr

The president of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF), Andrii Pavelko, was taken into custody in the courtroom, but due to the quick posting of bail, he avoided a stay in the pre-trial detention center.

Law enforcement agencies informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"He was taken into custody in the courtroom immediately after the announcement of the decision to apply a preventive measure," the interlocutor said.

According to him, since the working day still continued after the court decision, Pavelko's entourage was able to quickly deposit almost UAH 10 million and he was released from the convoy.

According to the official website of the UAF, in the evening Pavelko managed to take part in a meeting regarding the UAF's claim to the ECHR and the preparation of Ukraine's application to host the 2030 World Cup.

At the same time, the interlocutor did not say who exactly paid the UAH 10 million bail for Pavelko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the president of the Ukrainian Association of Football Andrii Pavelko and the secretary general of the UAF Yurii Zapisotskyi are suspected of embezzling UAH 26.5 million.

Lawyer Serhii Boyko stated that Pavelko will not be kept in custody, because bail in the amount of UAH 9.8 million for him and the same amount for the secretary general of the UAF, Yurii Zapisotskyi, were quickly deposited.