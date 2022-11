Germany And Norway Ask NATO To Protect Alliance's Underwater Infrastructure

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stire appealed to NATO to create a coordination center to protect the Alliance's underwater infrastructure.

The politicians made the corresponding statement today, November 30, during a joint briefing, the Italian edition of Il Sole 24 Ore reports.

According to Scholz, Germany and Norway intend to ask other NATO members to create a center that would coordinate measures to protect underwater communications and pipelines.

NATO should ensure the protection of underwater infrastructure after the incident with the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

"Nobody should think that attacks on critical European infrastructure will go unanswered," Scholz said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 26, as a result of an incident, two threads of Nord Stream and one thread of Nord Stream 2 were damaged.

Laid on the bottom of the Baltic Sea, Nord Stream provided natural gas supplies from Russia to Germany.

Nord Stream 2 was never commissioned due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, one of the threads of this gas pipeline is capable of pumping natural gas.

Recall that in early October, Western media reported that the NATO leadership seriously thought about protecting underwater infrastructure from possible Russian actions.