Finland supplied Ukraine with 28 transformers and a batch of components for the repair of damaged energy infrastructure facilities, which were damaged as a result of several massive Russian missile attacks.

This is stated in a press release published on the website of the Ministry of the Interior Affairs of Finland.

The head of the department Krista Mikkonen emphasized that the Russian attacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine created an extremely difficult situation for the civilian population of the country. According to her, millions of people risk being left without electricity, water and heating.

"Finland listens to Ukraine's requests and provides appropriate assistance. I sincerely hope that the Finns' willingness to help will remain unchanged," the authority quoted her as saying.

The report states that at the end of this year and at the beginning of next year, Finland intends to send a batch of transformers, generators and heating equipment to Ukraine.

The country is also preparing to transfer to Ukraine components for the repair of energy system facilities. These are relays, automatic switches and other equipment.

We will remind, earlier today, on November 30, the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, announced the need to increase aid to Ukraine in order to ensure its victory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 25, France announced the shipment of 100 generators to Ukraine. And the authorities of South Korea promised to transfer a batch of generating stations.

On the same day, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced that Ukraine will receive a batch of generators and transformers from the EU.

And today it became known that the European Union intends to send more generators to Ukraine.