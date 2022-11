During the current day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 15 attacks on the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening operational update.

"Air Defense Forces during the current day launched 15 attacks on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 2 attacks on positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems," the statement said.

In addition, Ukrainian rocket military and gunners hit 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and anti-aircraft missiles and an important object of the occupiers in a day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, November 29, the concentration of the forces of the Russian invaders on offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions was recorded.

Earlier it was reported that during November 29, the Ukrainian military destroyed air defense equipment, 7 UAVs and 500 personnel of the invaders. The total number of losses of the army of the Russian Federation is approaching 89,000.

On November 25, in the Zaporizhzhia Region, the Ukrainian military "disabled" more than a hundred Russians, also destroyed enemy military equipment and 2 ammunition depots.