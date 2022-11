U.S. And Its Allies Focused On Providing Air Defense Systems To Ukraine - Blinken

The leadership of the United States is "very focused" on providing Ukraine with air defense systems to protect against Russian missile attacks.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a corresponding statement in an interview with CNN.

"We are very focused on air defense systems right now, and not just us, but many other countries as well," Blinken said.

According to him, the United States is working to ensure that the Armed Forces of Ukraine receive these systems not only as soon as possible, but also so that they can handle them as effectively as possible.

"We have a very elaborate process established by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Ramstein that meets regularly to make sure that the Ukrainians get what they need, when they need it," the U.S. Secretary of State added.

Blinken did not specify whether the U.S. intends to provide Ukraine with MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. At the same time, he emphasized that the White House is working to ensure that the Ukrainian military has the most effective air defense systems at any time.

As an example, he called the recent delivery of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine, which "the Ukrainians use very effectively."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, November 29, the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said that NATO members are discussing the provision of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

We will remind, on November 26, the speaker of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yurii Ihnat, told what complexes and aircraft the Ukrainian military needs to strengthen the country's air defense capabilities.