Scholz Assures That Ukraine Will Receive More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns

Germany will transfer more Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. Currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have 30 such vehicles.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a corresponding statement, his words are quoted by CNN.

"We will continue to work to provide this very efficient system," Scholz told reporters.

He said that on Tuesday, November 29, he had a conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, Zelenskyy thanked Germany for its very comprehensive support, including the supply of artillery and air defense systems.

The Chancellor added that the Ukrainian President noted the "significant impact" that the weapons supplied by Germany have on the situation on the battlefield.

Scholz emphasized that his country intends to continue providing support to Ukraine. It is about strengthening air defense and long-term recovery of the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 19, the German embassy in Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military had received 30 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.

The embassy emphasized that the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns showed high efficiency in the fight against Iranian-made drones, which Russia uses for attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Earlier we wrote that Germany asked Switzerland to allow the re-export of ammunition for the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, as the ammunition transferred from German stockpiles has practically run out.