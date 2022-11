The Verkhovna Rada received Oleksandr Kubrakov's resignation letter from the post of the Minister of Infrastructure. The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this in his Telegram channel.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received the application of Oleksandr Mykolayovych Kubrakov on resignation from the post of Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, said that a new authority will appear in the government of Ukraine in the coming days. It will be formed by merging the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories. It will be headed by Kubrakov.

Kubrakov was appointed to the post of Minister of Infrastructure on May 20, 2021.

Since November 2019, Kubrakov held the position of chairman of Ukravtodor.

From 2014 to 2019, Kubrakov was an advisor in the IT sphere of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

From 2011 to 2014, he was an adviser to Kyiv Mayor Oleksandr Popov.

In 2019, Kubrakov was elected an MP from the Servant of the People party; on December 3 of the same year, he terminated his mandate of MP.

He was also a member of the Committee on Human Rights, De-occupation and Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories in the Donetsk, Luhansk Regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the City of Sevastopol, National Minorities and International Relations.