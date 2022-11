Russia Preparing For New Wave Of Mobilization And Early Graduation Of Cadets

The military and political leadership of Russia is preparing for a new wave of mobilization, which may be announced in the first quarter of 2023. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On the territory of the Russian Federation, preparations are being made for the next wave of mobilization planned for January-February 2023," the General Staff said.

In addition, early graduation of cadets from higher military educational institutions is planned in Russia in the first months of next year. With them, the Russian command intends to make up for current losses.

We will remind, on September 21, the so-called partial mobilization was announced in Russia. Its goal was to recruit 300,000 servicemen to the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on October 28 that the authority under his control had allegedly completed the task of mobilization.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not canceled his decree on partial mobilization, despite numerous statements about its completion. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians still continue to receive summons.

As previously reported by the Russian mass media, the leadership of the Russian Federation announced a partial mobilization in order to quickly fill the front line with mobilized Russians, who are supposed to deter the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military in some directions.