The President's Office reported that Kherson is already 65% ​​supplied with electricity.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The residents of Kherson have started to receive the first light. As of now, 65% of the city is already connected. Power engineers continue to work on restoring light for all consumers," he said.

Local and regional hospitals are also connected to the power supply.

According to Tymoshenko, work on supplying water and heat to houses is also ongoing.

"We are working on the supply of water and heat to houses. Work is ongoing to connect electricity in the villages of Novovorontsovka and Vysokopillia, the villages of Bila Krynytsia, Topolyne, Velyka Oleksandrivka and others," he noted.

Work on providing hospitals is also ongoing.

Tymoshenko emphasized that a diesel generator was delivered to the regional blood service center, and mobile X-ray diagnostic devices were delivered to the Novovorontsovska and Novooleksandrivska hospitals.

The deputy head of the Office reported that 15 regional military administrations have already provided humanitarian aid to Kherson.

Food kits, drinking water, baby food and hygiene kits were transferred.

Also, mobile operators and chain supermarkets continue to resume work in the city, and Ukrposhta provides services in 82 settlements of the Kherson Region, where locals can receive pensions and buy essential goods.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the evening of Tuesday, November 29, power supply was restored to 41% of household consumers in Kherson.

The SSU detained two collaborators from the former "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation" in the Kherson Region, who kidnapped Ukrainians to torture chambers.