The Ministry of Defense has appointed Oleksii Nikiforov as the director general of the largest producer of aircraft engines and gas turbine units, Motor Sich (Zaporizhzhia). This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"By order of the Minister of Defense, Oleksii Nikiforov was appointed as the director general of the enterprise," the statement reads.

According to the statement, on November 28, by order of the Minister of Defense, amendments were made to the charter of Public Joint Stock Company Motor Sich, on the basis of which the company operates.

In addition, the powers of the members of the Supervisory Board, the Chairman and the Members of the Board of Directors were prematurely terminated. Also, Viyacheslav Bohuslaev was terminated and dismissed from the position of president of the joint stock company.

Nikiforov was appointed director general of the enterprise by order of the Minister of Defense. A new composition of the supervisory board and its chairman - Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Fomenko, who has already held the first meeting, were elected. The newly created supervisory board of the company also included: Roman Konovalov, Serhii Korzh, Yurii Pashchenko and Yurii Shapoval.

In addition, all changes contained in the Unified State Register are registered.

"From now on, the strategic enterprise will work 24/7 to meet the defense needs of the state. The potential of the workforce will be fully utilized. Motor Sich will develop and produce products in the interests of Ukraine and the Armed Forces," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv took Bohuslaev, who is suspected of collaborating with Russia during the war, into custody.

According to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, the shares of Motor Sich were alienated into the property of the state for the period of martial law.