Occupiers Advance Near Bakhmut And Try To Improve Tactical Position Near Avdiyivka - General Staff

During the day, the Russian occupation army continues its attempts to advance in the direction of Bakhmut, and also tries to improve the tactical position near Avdiyivka. In other areas of the front, the occupiers are conducting defensive operations.

This is stated in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy's forces continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive operations. During the day, the occupiers shelled the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the areas of 14 settlements.

The occupiers are trying to improve their tactical position in the Avdiyivka direction. The enemy shelled Avdiyivka and the surrounding settlements under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery.

In other directions along the contact line, Russian troops are conducting defense in order to restrain the actions of the Ukrainian military. These are the Kupyansk, Lyman, Novopavlivsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.

Despite the defensive actions, the occupiers are shelling the positions of the Armed Forces and areas of settlements.

In the Slobozhansk direction, Russian troops continue to hold groups of units on the territory of the Belgorod Oblast near the Ukrainian border. Settlements of the Kharkiv Region were shelled across the border.

Border settlements of the Sumy Region were also shelled by Russian troops.

During the day, Russian troops launched 2 missile and 20 air strikes, and shelled the liberated Kherson from rocket salvo systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, this morning the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the attempts of the occupiers to advance in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions. The defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of six settlements.

Also, according to the information of the Ukrainian command, the Defense Forces eliminated 500 occupiers over the past day. The total number of Russians killed since the beginning of the invasion is 88,850.