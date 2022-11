Russia has appointed a new director of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The former chief engineer of the Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Company, who worked at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, has taken the post.

Renat Karchaa, adviser to the head of Russian Rosenergoatom, stated this, as quoted by RIA Novosti.

“Yurii Oleksiiovych Chernichuk, who in the coordinate system of the former employer occupied the position of chief engineer, has become the new director of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," said Karchaa.

The previous head of the Zaporizhzhia NPP Ihor Murashov was expelled to Ukraine after he was allegedly convicted of cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the occupier, Murashov allegedly coordinated terrorist activities on the territory of the station and in the nearby Enerhodar.

Recall that the Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power generation facility in Europe. The NPP was occupied by Russian forces in early March.

During this time, the occupiers disconnected the Zaporizhzhia NPP from the energy system of Ukraine in order to connect it to the Russian one.

The army of the invaders turned the NPP into a military base, and its territory was repeatedly used for unprovoked shelling of Ukrainian cities on the opposite bank of the Dnieper.

In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to transfer the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the ownership of Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 28, a member of the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia Region, Vladimir Rogov, said that several thousand Zaporizhzhia NPP workers allegedly received Russian passports.

And previously, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the occupiers stopped letting workers who refused to sign contracts with the Russian Federation into the Zaporizhzhia NPP.