Russia has not yet used its stockpile of missiles and ammunition. In addition, the enemy produces new shells, despite the sanctions of Western countries.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi announced this of the on the air of the telethon.

"They are already using a strategic stockpile, because 30% of missiles are just that threshold, which should always remain in service. Secondly, we see from those fragments of rockets used that these are missiles that are already being manufactured this year. This suggests that at once the missiles are used from the conveyor," said Skibitskyi.

He stressed that the Russian defense industry, thanks to sanctions bypasses, continues to function. According to Skibitskyi, the enemy releases cruise missiles, albeit in smaller volumes than before the start of the war.

In addition, the Defense Intelligence officer added that Russia is actively exporting ammunition from Belarus.

"For a long time, this is two months, the Russian Federation has exported 122-mm, 152-mm ammunition from Belarus. It is artillery ammunition. There is no data on the export of Tochka-U missiles from Belarus. First of all, the reserves of the Russian Federation are still sufficient to strike with their own weapons," said the intelligence representative.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that over 9 months of full-scale war, the Russian Federation launched more than 16,000 missile attacks on Ukraine.