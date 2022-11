During the invasion of Ukraine, Russia actually uses World War II tactics: it brings a large number of soldiers to the front, they die, after which they are replaced by others.

This was reported by experts of the DeepState portal, who publish a daily map of hostilities in Ukraine.

It is noted that the offensive is carried out only thanks to the infantry. The enemy attacks with about a platoon, the attack ends in the death of most attackers, after which another platoon follows in a short time, and so on all day.

Experts also told exactly where the battles are in Ukraine now.

Fighting continues in the Svatove direction. In the Bakhmut direction, battles continue in Spirne. The occupiers claim that it was taken under control, but there is no confirmation of this. The enemy offensive on Bakhmut is not successful. Nevertheless, our military moved away from Andriivka. The occupiers claim to have taken control of Zelenopillia and Kurdiumivka, but there is no confirmation of this. Nevertheless, given the operational situation, this could happen.

In the Avdiivka direction, the invaders constantly storm Nevelske and Pervomaiske. In the latter, the enemy managed to occupy another 200 meters of the settlement, which looks more like a concrete-stone field.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Tavriiske directions, the situation has not changed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during November 29, the Ukrainian military destroyed air defense equipment, 7 UAVs and 500 personnel of the invaders. The total number of losses of the army of the Russian Federation is approaching 89,000.