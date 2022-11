In the Russian city of Perm, an explosion occurred at a local CHPP-9, after which a large-scale fire began.

This was reported by the Russian publication RIA Novosti.

It is reported that the roof of a boiler shop is on fire. The fire area is about 100 square meters. 79 employees of the Ministry of Emergencies and 23 units of equipment are working on site.

The media also reports at least three victims.

“Two of them were hospitalized to the burn department. One is in a state of clinical death, he is being brought to life by resuscitation. The evacuation of personnel continues," the report said.

Telegram channels are publishing photos from the scene of the fire.

Recall that today in Russia tanks with diesel fuel were on fire. The Russians called the cause of the fire "unknown ammunition," which was dropped from a drone.

In Russia, a shooting occurred in the military enlistment office in the city of Ust-Ilimsk, Irkutsk Region.

In Russian Belgorod, a multi-storey building was damaged due to a rocket crash.

On October 12, in Russian Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, the air defense system again worked.

On October 11, a fire broke out in Shebekino, Belgorod Region of Russia at an electrical substation, in which Russian officials blamed the Ukrainian military.

Also at the end of October, they began to install protective structures in the Belgorod Region.