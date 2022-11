Tanks With Fuel On Fire In Bryansk Region. Russian Authorities Claim Ammunition Dropped From Drone

In the Bryansk Region of the Russian Federation, a large fire occurred in warehouses with oil products: diesel fuel storage tanks caught fire.

This was announced by the governor of the region Aleksandr Bogomaz.

"In the Surazhsky district, tanks with petroleum products are burning. Fire and rescue crews are working on the spot. The fire area is 1,800 square meters. More than 80 people and 30 pieces of equipment, in particular a fire train, were involved in the extinguishing. Additionally, an airmobile grouping of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia in the Bryansk Region was sent," Bogomaz noted.

The fire is contained, he said. No information was received about the victims and the dead.

According to the Russian publication Izvestia, a "unidentified ammunition" was dropped on fuel tanks

"The ammunition was dropped from an UAV into a diesel tank. Because of this, two more tanks broke out," the report said.

Recall that on November 21 in the occupied Makiivka, Donetsk Region, on the morning of November 21, tanks with fuel on an oil tank farm caught fire.

On October 26, a fire broke out at a railway station in occupied Shakhtarsk: 12 cars with Russian fuel burned. In the morning, the TASS propaganda information resource showed the consequences of the fire. It was claimed that the firefighters managed to save 42 fuel tanks. However, the fire broke out again in a few hours. Stationary tanks with fuel were already burning.

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a fire occurred at the Balaklava thermal power plant near Sevastopol at night. The incident allegedly occurred as a result of a drone attack.

On August 30, in occupied Sevastopol, they reported the destruction of a drone that flew into the city.