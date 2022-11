Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak and National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan have discussed assistance to Ukraine for the winter period.

Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As part of the ongoing dialogue, I held a telephone conversation with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. We discussed providing support to Ukraine for the winter period," he said in a statement.

Yermak also informed the interlocutor about the operational situation at the front.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 29, the U.S. Department of State announced that the United States is providing another USD 53 million to restore Ukraine's power system.

The package will include distribution transformers, circuit breakers, surge protection devices, disconnectors, vehicles and other critical equipment.