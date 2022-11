No Signs Of Preparations For Invaders Offensive From Belarus - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that there are no signs of preparations for the offensive of the invaders from the territory of Belarus.

The General Staff announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy have been found," the report said.

According to the department, the enemy fired from mortars and artillery systems at the areas of the settlements of Manukhivka, Vorozhba, Prokhody, Mykhailivske and Maiske, Sumy Region.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, areas of the settlements of Vysoka Yaruha, Strilecha, Krasne, Hlyboke, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Ambarne, Petro-Ivanivka and Dvorichne of the Kharkiv Region were hit from the entire range of artillery.

The enemy defends in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions.

The occupiers fired from tanks and artillery of various types at the settlements of Pershotravneve, Orlianske, Kyslivka and Tabaivka, Kharkiv Region, and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Luhansk Region.

Near Makiivka, the enemy carried out airstrikes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that information about the upcoming Belarus offensive on Ukraine is being spread deliberately in order to sow panic among Ukrainians and disorient the Defense Forces.