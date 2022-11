As of 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the power deficit in Ukraine's power system is 27%.

The press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of 11:00 a.m. on November 30, electricity producers provide 73% of electricity consumption in Ukraine. The power deficit is 27%. Generation capacity is gradually increasing, which will somewhat reduce the deficit in the power system," the report said.

It is noted that consumption limits for each region have been brought to all operators of the distribution system (oblenergos).

Exceeding consumption limits leads to the need to apply emergency shutdowns to avoid network congestion and ensure balance in the power system.

The company emphasizes that frugal use of electricity will allow less application of restrictions aimed at preventing accidents, and will also allow power engineers to focus on repairs of damaged objects, which are complicated with each subsequent missile attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 11:00 a.m. on November 29, the power deficit in the Ukrainian power system was 30%.