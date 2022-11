Jiang Zemin passed away due to leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022, at the age of 96, it was announced on Wednesday. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The announcement was made by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China (PRC), the State Council of the PRC, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and the Central Military Commissions of the CPC and the PRC.

During his tenure as party secretary from 1989 to 2002, China’s economy more than tripled in size. He added the title of president in 1993, a position he held until 2003. Jiang remained deeply involved in political matters long after his retirement, including in the once-a-decade leadership transition that saw Xi Jinping become party secretary in 2012.