Several Loud Explosions Rang Out In Place Of Residence Of Mobilized Russians In Myrne

On the night of November 30, several loud explosions were heard in the village of Myrne in the Zaporizhzhia Region at the base of the occupiers. This is stated in the Telegram message of Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

Thus, the newly arrived mobilized persons of the Russian Federation settled in the local club in Myrne.

"The occupiers of the Myrne village of the Melitopol district did not sleep last night," Fedorov wrote.

He noted that the explosions were so loud that even residents of Melitopol 30 kilometers away woke up.

Information on enemy casualties is currently being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defense forces in the Zaporizhzhia Region damaged a railway bridge used by Russian troops to transport military equipment and weapons.

In addition, the destruction of military equipment and the wounding of about 30 Russian soldiers were confirmed in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region. About 80 more invaders were wounded in the areas of Polohy and Chernihivka settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Meanwhile, Russia is preparing the mobilization of men in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, to join its army.