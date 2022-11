During November 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed air defense equipment, seven UAVs and 500 personnel of the occupiers. The total number of losses of the army of the Russian Federation is approaching 89,000.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The total combat losses of the enemy as of November 30 are:

liquidated personnel - about 88,880 (+500);

tanks – 2,914 (+3);

armored fighting vehicles – 5,872 (+6);

artillery systems – 1,902 (+1);

MLRS – 395 (+0);

air defense means – 210 (+1);

planes – 280 (+0);

helicopters – 261 (+0);

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 1,562 (+7);

cruise missiles – 531 (+0);

ships/boats – 16 (+0);

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 4,429 (+6);

special equipment – ​​163 (+0).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, over 700 occupiers were hospitalized in temporarily occupied Donetsk during the past week.

On November 29, Ukrainian aviation conducted 15 strikes on enemy positions of personnel and weapons. Three drones were shot down.

Meanwhile, during the past day, November 29, it was recorded that the forces of the Russian occupiers were concentrating on offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions.