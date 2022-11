Russian Troops Want To Increase Direction Of Strikes Against Ground Targets In Ukraine

Russian troops want to increase the direction of strikes on ground targets in Ukraine, in particular on the energy infrastructure. This is indicated by the appearance of additional strategic aircraft and missiles at the Engels airfield, which is located in the Saratov Oblast. This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of Suspilne.

"Here we need to start not even from aircraft, but from missiles, which we count every day, how many they have left. Missiles that can be launched by strategic bombers," he noted.

According to the spokesman of the Air Force, there are not many missiles left in the Russian army: they are mainly Kalibr, Kh-101, Kh-555 and land-based Iskander. Their main targets are Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

Ihnat also added that the goals of the Russians remain the same: they want to hit Ukraine's critical infrastructure, primarily energy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainians are being warned about missile attacks, Russia has sent 12 ships to sea.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov reported that during the 9 months of the full-scale war, the Russian Federation launched more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine.