During the past day, November 29, it was recorded that the forces of Russian occupiers were concentrating on offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

For example, in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, areas of the settlements of Spirne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Avdiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Nevelske, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region were hit by shelling from tanks and artillery. Airstrikes were also carried out in the Avdiyivka area.

In addition, in the Slobozhanskyi direction, damage was recorded from the entire range of artillery in the districts of Vysoka Yaruha, Strelecha, Krasne, Hlyboke, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Ambarne, Petro-Ivanivka, and Dvorichne of the Kharkiv Region.

Also, in the Kherson direction, the occupiers shelled the settlement of Kizomys with rocket artillery. The enemy is conducting artillery shelling of units of the AFU and settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper River, including the city of Kherson.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Russian military fired mortars and artillery systems at the districts of Manukhivka, Vorozhba, Prohody, Mykhailivske, and Mayske settlements of the Sumy Region.

Meanwhile, the occupiers are defending themselves in the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions. During the day, tanks and artillery of various types shelled the areas of Pershotravneve, Orlianske, Kyslivka, and Tabayivka settlements in the Kharkiv Region and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiyivka, Ploshanka, Nevske, and Chervonopopivka in the Luhansk Region. They also carried out airstrikes near Makiyivka.

During the day, the AFU repelled the attacks of the Russian invaders in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region and Bilohorivka, Bakhmutske, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 29, Ukrainian aviation carried out 15 strikes on enemy positions of personnel and weapons. Three drones were shot down.

In addition, the local authorities showed what a private enterprise looks like, which was hit by a Russian missile on July 28.