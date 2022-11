There Will Be No Changes In Official Hryvnia Rate Until Yearend - Hetmantsev

Member of Parliament, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev (Servant of the People faction) announced that there will be no changes in the official hryvnia exchange rate until the end of 2022.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"There are no financial and economic reasons for the hryvnia to depreciate," he said.

According to him, the NBU made it clear that there will be no changes in the official exchange rate until the end of the year, and there are no grounds for this.

He also reported that in the third quarter, the positive balance of payments amounted to USD 2.2 billion, and the positive forecast of the balance of payments by USD 1.1 billion will be in the last quarter of the year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine adjusted the official exchange rate of the hryvnia by 25% to 36.5686 UAH/USD on July 21.

From August 6, 2022, the National Bank canceled the restriction, according to which banks and non-banking institutions had to buy cash currency from the population at a rate no lower than the official one.

The National Bank allowed banks to sell more currency to the public.

Thus, from September 6, the amount of cash currency that the bank can offer to the population will include the entire amount of non-cash currency purchased by it from April 13, 2022, instead of half of it.